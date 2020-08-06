Northwoods League: Loggers drop fourth straight with loss at Woodchucks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUSAU, Wis. — The La Crosse Loggers lost their fourth straight game, falling on the road to the Wisconsin Woodchucks 6-5 on Thursday night.

La Crosse has lost six of its past seven games and dropped to 15-20.

The Loggers tied the game at 5 in the top of the ninth, in part because of a Woodchucks error, before allowing the game-winning run in the bottom half of the inning.

Al Pesto, who pitched the eighth and ninth innings for La Crosse, allowed two runs on four hits and was charged with the loss, his first of the season.

The Woodchucks (10-24) took an early lead with a run in the bottom of the first, but the Loggers plated four in the fifth — thanks to a mix of four hits and two Woodchucks errors — to go up 4-1.

That lead held for only two innings. The Woodchucks scored two in the fifth and one in the seventh to even the score before retaking the lead in the eighth.

JT Thompson, Preston Viltz, Ronald Sweeny and Tanner O'Tremba all drove in runs for the Loggers, while Kobe Kato extended his hitting streak to nine games. Braiden Ward and Viltz each had three hits.

The Loggers play at the Woodchucks again Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

