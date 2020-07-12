Northwoods League: Loggers can't overcome Dock Spiders' big inning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOND DU LAC, Wis. -- The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders used a five-run second inning to anchor a 9-7 Northwoods League victory over the La Crosse Loggers on Sunday.

The Dock Spiders (6-5) had 10 hits against two pitchers and never trailed after the big second inning.

The Loggers (5-7) scored four of their runs in the top of the ninth inning in a game played in front of 397 people at Herr-Baker Field.

La Crosse only had five hits, and four of them were singles. No player had more than one hit, and catcher Nate Stevens hit a double.

The Loggers only needed one hit and one error to piece together the four-run ninth. Four batters walked in the ninth, and Kobe Kato led the way with two RBI. JT Thompson, Austin Murr and Jason Hodges each drove in one.

Lucas Braun (0-1) took the pitching loss and allowed two earned runs -- five total -- on six hits and four walks. He struck out two before giving way to Cam Wynne. Wynne struck out four, walked three and allowed four earned runs in four innings.

