Northwoods League: Loggers beat Rivets in extras for third straight win

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The La Crosse Loggers picked up their third straight win with a 3-2 victory in 10 innings over the Rockford Rivets on Wednesday night at Copeland Park.

After Cam Wynne struck out the side in the top of the 10th, Blake Klassen moved Jason Hodges — who started the bottom half of the inning on second base per Northwoods League extra innings rules — to third. Hodges scored two batters later on an error by Rivets shortstop Brody Harding after Andrew Meggs put the ball in play.

The Loggers (14-14) had to erase a deficit twice to send the game into extras.

Rockford (13-15) plated one run in the fourth off of Loggers starting pitcher Travis Weston, who allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight in five innings pitched, before La Crosse evened the score on a two-out double by Kobe Kato in the sixth.

The Rivets grabbed a 2-1 lead in the ninth, but Matt Stinebiser hit a two-out solo home run in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game again.

Wynne picked up the win and improved to 2-1 on the season.

The Loggers play at the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

