NBA: Onalaska's Matt Thomas talks social change, return of basketball

“It was nice to hear that we were going to be able to get back out and play,” Thomas said during a phone interview last week, “especially with things like the virus and the social justice movement.

“I think it’s important that sports are coming back. Having the NBA back will give us a platform and cameras and all eyes on us, so to speak. In terms of the social justice movement, hopefully it gives everyone here an opportunity to start to make actionable change in our country.”

The league has shown an understanding of its role after demonstrations and protests gripped the country — and expanded to others, as well — after the death of George Floyd while he was being arrested by Minneapolis police officers.

It also gave players 29 approved options to use as social messages on jerseys this season. Not all players will use them, but Thomas will. Instead of his name, viewers will see “Black Lives Matter” above the No. 21 on the back of his Raptors jersey.

“There were other options that I thought were fitting, as well,” Thomas said of his choice in message. “I picked Black Lives Matter because I think it’s really important right now in the world for everyone to stand with the Black community and support the Black community, especially being someone who is white.