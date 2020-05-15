Minnesota-born colt sired by American Pharaoh not yet ready for the track

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

His name is “Sota King,” reflecting his royal heritage. It will be a while, though, before horse racing fans find out whether the Minnesota-bred son of American Pharoah is a prince or a plebeian.

Now 2 years old, Sota King is the first thoroughbred born in Minnesota to be sired by a Triple Crown winner. He is eligible to begin racing this year, but owner Paul Hanifl has decided not to send him to the track just yet. Hanifl, of North Oaks, said his prized colt is a late developer, and Sota King probably will not start his career at Canterbury Park this season.

Given the horse’s bloodlines — and the excitement that surrounded his birth in 2018 — Hanifl knows fans are eager to see what the colt can do. He is, too, but he and his wife, Suzanne, are also patient enough to wait until Sota King is more physically mature.

“We want to bring him along slowly because he’s valuable,” Hanifl said. “Will he run this year in Minnesota? I doubt it. Maybe at the end of the year, but if not, we don’t really care.

“As far as we’re concerned, it’s a long-term investment. We don’t have to rush him in to run as a 2-year-old. We will hold onto him and give him every chance we possibly can because we have a huge investment in him. We want him to have the best chance to succeed.”