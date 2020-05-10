Minnesota anglers venture a ways from home to seek out walleyes on fishing opener

John and Jodi had driven up separately from Jan and me, and each of us arrived nonstop from the Twin Cities to Paradise Resort on Moose Lake near Pennington, about 45 minutes from Upper Red.

There, our clean cabins were waiting, payment for which was made over the phone by credit card. By resort policy this year, guests bring their own towels, and bedding is cleaned and sanitized by commercial cleaners.

“Our restaurant right now is open only for takeout, but we, like other northern Minnesota resorts, believe we can operate safely this summer and in the best interests of our guests, ourselves and our neighbors,” said Mary Smerling, who with her husband, Wade, owns Paradise Resort.

All of which, while important, is superfluous to Saturday’s main event: the fishing.

Which, while good, was short of the catch-them-as-fast-as-you-can action most anglers recorded here last year.

“Last opener I caught 67 walleyes in the morning alone,” one guy offered as Jan and I drifted by his boat.

The morning had broken clear and chilly, with a 28-degree temperature showing when we dropped our boat in the lake a little after 7 Saturday.