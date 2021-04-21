WSHS graduate Lexy Ramler recognized as NCAA's top senior gymnast

Minnesota women's gymnastics senior and Winona Senior High graduate Lexy Ramler has been named the winner of the prestigious AAI Award, recognizing the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country.

The award is voted on by NCAA women's gymnastics head coaches and is considered one of the highest honors given in the sport of women's gymnastics. Ramler is just the second recipient of the award from the University of Minnesota. Lindsay Mable was the first to receive the honor when she won in 2016.

"It is such an honor to be the recipient of the AAI Award and be included in such an incredible group of athletes," Ramler said. "There are so many talented individuals in NCAA gymnastics, so to be grouped in this category means so much to me. We have all worked so hard and have had such unique experiences. I am incredibly grateful for this honor."

Ramler was a finalist along with Alyssa Baumann (Florida), Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma), Lynnzee Brown (Denver), Nia Dennis (UCLA) and Kyana George (California).

Ramler earned the honor after a stellar senior campaign.