Winona Senior High grad Rod Hoesley entering Region One Wrestling Hall of Fame

Rod Hoesley, 1973 graduate of Winona Senior High, will be inducted into the Region One Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 10.

Hoesley was the Winona High Wrestling MVP in 1973 with an overall record of 42-12 and a sixth place State Tournament finish at 98 pounds in the one class system. He enrolled at Winona State after graduation where he graduated with a major in Biology and minors in Chemistry and Physical Education. Hoesley wrestled for three years at WSU, missing one season with a dislocated elbow and compiled a 36-30-3 overall record with a conference runner-up finish his senior season.

Hoesley spent one year teaching and coaching at St. Charles before going to Rushford Peterson where he taught every science class offered as well as physical education, health, and even photography over his 30+ years at R-P. He was named the Rochester Post-Bulletin Teacher of the Month in 1998.

During his early years at R-P, Hoesley continued to wrestle with the Winona Wrestling Club headed up by Pete Woodworth. Hoesley was unbeaten in duals and won three age-group tournaments during his time with the club and remembers fondly the night they beat Albert Lea in the Club Team State Finals in the AL gym.

