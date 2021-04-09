Winona Senior High grad Rod Hoesley entering Region One Wrestling Hall of Fame

Rod Hoesley, 1973 graduate of Winona Senior High, will be inducted into the Region One Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 10.
Hoesley was the Winona High Wrestling MVP in 1973 with an overall record of 42-12 and a sixth place State Tournament finish at 98 pounds in the one class system. He enrolled at Winona State after graduation where he graduated with a major in Biology and minors in Chemistry and Physical Education. Hoesley wrestled for three years at WSU, missing one season with a dislocated elbow and compiled a 36-30-3 overall record with a conference runner-up finish his senior season.
Hoesley spent one year teaching and coaching at St. Charles before going to Rushford Peterson where he taught every science class offered as well as physical education, health, and even photography over his 30+ years at R-P. He was named the Rochester Post-Bulletin Teacher of the Month in 1998.
During his early years at R-P, Hoesley continued to wrestle with the Winona Wrestling Club headed up by Pete Woodworth. Hoesley was unbeaten in duals and won three age-group tournaments during his time with the club and remembers fondly the night they beat Albert Lea in the Club Team State Finals in the AL gym.
In addition to coaching wrestling at Rushford-Peterson, Rod also coached cross-country as well as track and field where he served as head coach for ten years. During that time, Hoesley’s track and field teams were state champions in 1988 and finished third in both 1991 and 1992. They were also true team state champs in 1991.
After taking a few years off, Hoesley came back as an assistant coach for the girl’s track and field team and thoroughly enjoyed his next 15 years of coaching. The Rushford-Peterson girls won the true team state title in the same year that Hoesley was named the Section 1A Assistant Track & Field Coach of the Year.
After Coaching Wrestling for ten years at Rushford, Rod became a wrestling official, working in both Minnesota and Wisconsin for the next 28 years. Rod worked the Winona Invitational for 26 of those 28 years and refereed ‘The Clash’ (National Wrestling Duals) for four years as well as the Wisconsin state tournament in 2016 and 2017 before hanging up his whistle in 2018.
Hoesley and his wife, Mary, live across the river from Winona and enjoy spending time traveling, camping, and backpacking all over the United States as well as hanging out in their boathouse on the Mississippi. Rod is grateful for the opportunity to build relationships with many wrestlers, coaches, officials, and wrestling fans over the years.
In addition to Rod Hoesley, the following wrestlers, coaches and contributors will also be inducted into the Region One Wrestling Hall of Fame on April 10: Mike Buringa (Plainview), Brad Fisher (Austin), Donita Flodeen (Cannon Falls) Jason Rhoten (Kasson-Mantorville), Matt Ryan (Kenyon-Wanamingo) Chris Steele (Hayfield), Tom Theede (Lewiston) and Jay Wheaton (Houston).