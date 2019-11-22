Troy Wondrasch, son of Loren and Nancy, was born and raised in Minnesota City along with older brother Todd and younger sister Tanya. His first memory of wrestling was a YMCA Wrestling camp put on by Andy Blomsness with help from Bill Schmidt and Jim Pappas.
Troy remembers the great times he had wrestling for the YMCA as well as the parks and recreation wrestling program. Loren and Nancy went to every tournament and dual meet Troy wrestled in, often driving two hours for a three-minute match. They made sure Troy had every opportunity to participate in wrestling and always encouraged him to work hard and do his best.
That has all led to an induction into the Winona High Wrestling Hall of Fame. He is part of an induction class that also includes Tim Ferguson, Rod Hoesley and David Moracco. The class will be honored at a banquet Saturday at the Winona Elks Lodge.
When Troy was in seventh grade at St. Matthew’s, he volunteered to be a wrestling manager at the Winona Senior High as St. Matthew’s did not have a wrestling program. He remembers helping out as a practice partner and getting worked over pretty much on a regular basis. But he loved every minute and learned a lot.
Wondrasch cracked the varsity lineup as a freshman and took a few thrashings but showed tremendous improvement throughout the season. As a sophomore, Troy started turning the corner and finished third in the region to cap off a solid year. As a junior, Wondrasch began to dominate opponents and came in to regions with a great record, a No. 1 seed and dreams of going to state. He ran into a tough opponent from Northfield in the semis and battled back through the wrestlebacks only to lose a heartbreaker in the true second-place match.
As a senior, Troy had a stellar season and came into regions seeded second behind that same Northfield opponent who beat him previously. After losing a close match in the finals, Troy had to defend his second place against a strong Burnsville wrestler, but won a hardfought (5-3) match to advance to state. In the first round of the state tournament, Wondrasch drew the top-ranked and eventual state champ from St. Francis.
Troy shot in on a double in the first 10 seconds of the match before he was caught in a lateral drop for five. Wondrasch came back with a valiant effort but lost 10-8, putting him in the wrestlebacks. From there, Troy wrestled some of the best matches of his career against outstanding opponents, coming all the way back for a third-place state finish. Troy completed his wrestling career with an 82-25 overall record wrestling a rugged Big Nine Conference schedule. Troy went on to wrestle at Augsburg College and had the opportunity to wrestle with Winona High teammates Brad Schafer, Kurt Habeck, Joe Hoialmen and Ricky Habeck.
At one point, all five wrestlers were in the Auggies’ starting lineup. Now that he is a parent, Troy can fully appreciate the sacrifice and hard work that his parents put in to make the sport of wrestling an amazing experience, not only for Troy, but for the entire Winona area wrestling community. They took the Winona Mat Club to another level of service — with Nancy and Loren it was always all about the wrestlers and making the team better.
Troy also wanted to thank Todd and Tanya for their support. They were busy with their own lives but often took time to watch him wrestle and provide encouragement.