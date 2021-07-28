Winona Chiefs hosting playoff game

If you find yourself looking for something to do on Wednesday night, the Winona Chiefs are hosting the Dodge County Diamondbacks to open up postseason play in a Region 5C preliminary game at 7 p.m. at Gabrych Park.

The Chiefs (8-13, 6-8 in Three Rivers play) are the No. 4 seed and went 2-0 against the fifth-seeded Diamondbacks, outscoring them 22-9.

Winona is led by Lewiston-Altura High School graduate Blake Schilling, who has an impressive of line of a .395 average, a .422 OBP and a .488 slugging. He has also just struck out once in 43 at bats. Schilling recently just a completed a freshman campaign at Rochester Technical and Community College that saw him hit .343 in 42 games.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Former Winona Senior High standouts Mitch McMurl and Spencer Wright are also key contributors with McMurl hitting .345 and Wright .310. Wright has been great on the mound, allowing just four earned runs on 12 hits in 28 innings to go along with an eye-popping 55 strikeouts.

Former Winhawk Austin Lenhardt leads the Chiefs in innings pitched (42), allowing 16 earned runs on 40 hits. Former Winhawk teammate Sam Nascak has also been impressive on the mound with just one earned run allowed in 18⅔ innings.

Former Cotter Ramblers Jake French and David French also continue to play important parts for the Chiefs with OBPs over .370.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0