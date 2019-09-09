The operators of the Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club announced Monday they are closing their facility next month.
Owner Eric Wilber penned a letter to Mountain Golf Club members and the community saying he has decided to retire from the industry and attempts to sell the 18-hole course have been unsuccessful.
“I have reluctantly made the very difficult decision to retire from the industry,” Wilber wrote. “One of our first activities has been to initiate a search for someone to purchase the golf course and care for it as much as we have done in the past. Unfortunately, we have not been successful in procuring a buyer therefore, we will be taking steps to close the golf course and sell off the land, buildings and fixtures. The idea of giving up what has meant so much to this community for so long, is extremely conflicting. This is a very difficult decision for me but one I must make for the sake of my health and well-being.”
Wilber’s Mother and Father, Linda and Harold, opened the course in 1997 where they turned “a flat, open land into a playground where families learned to golf, grow and laugh together.”
The last day of operation will be Friday, Oct. 25. Anyone who purchased preseason memberships for the 2020 season will be a given a full refund in the first week of October.
Wilber also mentioned that they will continue to try and sell the course in it’s entirety, but if an acceptable offer is not made on Oct. 1 then they will begin to sell off the land, buildings and fixtures separately.
Any questions regarding the sale were instructed to contact Katie Johnson at 608-797-4038.
