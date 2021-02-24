Three from Winona area to be inducted into the Section 1 MCC Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER — The Mayo Civic Center Region I Wrestling Hall of Fame Committee has selected nine new members for its virtual induction on Saturday, April 10, three of which have ties to the Winona area.

Those looking to attend are encouraged to go to clashmn.com.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lewiston-Altura's Thomas Theede will be inducted as an athlete, Winona's/Fountain City's Rod Hoesly will be inducted as an official and Caledonia's/Houston's Jay Wheaton will go in as an assistant coach.

Theede competed for Hall of Fame Coach Frank Murphy at Lewiston-Altura High School, winning the 1982 State High School Championship for the Cardinals at 167 Pounds in The 2-Class System. Tom also placed 3rd his junior season. Tom’s two sons Jordan and Ryan were standouts for the Lewiston-Altura Wrestling Program.

Hoesly officiated for 28 Years and comes highly recommended by the SMWO Association. Rod worked four Clash Tournaments and also worked a number of Wisconsin State High School Wrestling Tournaments. Rod is also a member of the Winona Senior High wrestling Hall of Fame, where he placed sixth at state for Coach Dave Moracco. Rod wrestled at Winona State and was a NSIC Runner Up.

Wheaton has been involved with the Caledonia/Houston Program for over 25 years as an Assistant coach and the youth program. Jay has been “the glue” that has sent outstanding wrestlers from Houston in a highly successful pairing with Caledonia. Jay was the Top Assistant at Caledonia under successful Head Coaches Jay Tolleson and Dan Goergen. The programs usually send between 10-12 wrestlers every year to the program. Some of those athletes Included state champ Zach Schneider that came from Houston, and recent place winner Alex Francis. Jay, himself Is the all time winningest wrestler in the Houston Program when it was alone with a 114-31-2 mark. Holds the Record with brother Kyle for most wins.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.