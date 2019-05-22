The MIAC announced Wednesday that St. Thomas “will be involuntarily removed” from the conference that it joined as an original member in 1920.
“The MIAC Presidents’ Council cites athletic competitive parity in the conference as a primary concern,” the statement said. “St. Thomas will begin a multiyear transition immediately and meanwhile is eligible to compete as a full member of the MIAC through the end of spring 2021.”
Nine of the 13 member schools would have to vote to oust St. Thomas. The college presidents who favored removing the Tommies from the conference apparently had those nine votes secured this week, with only St. Thomas, St. John’s, St. Benedict and possibly Bethel said to be against this move.
“St. Thomas is one of seven founding members of the MIAC and will leave the conference in good standing with a long and appreciated history of academic and athletic success,” the MIAC’s statement said.
Saint Mary's University in Winona is a member of the MIAC.
The Star Tribune reported April 5 that some MIAC schools wanted to expel St. Thomas, citing its large enrollment and athletic dominance, particularly in football. Sources told the Star Tribune earlier this month that the presidents seeking to oust St. Thomas would push the MIAC to change its bylaws, instituting a cap on enrollment.
St. Thomas’ undergraduate enrollment is 6,199, about twice that of the next-largest MIAC members that play football.
“St. Thomas expended tremendous effort to remain in the MIAC and stabilize the conference,” St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan said in an e-mail to alumni. “However, the presidents came to a consensus that the conference itself would cease to exist in its current form if St. Thomas remained.
“The primary concern cited by the other MIAC presidents is the lack of competitive parity within the conference, across many sports. They stated that St. Thomas has not violated any MIAC or NCAA rules and leaves the conference in good standing.”
Sullivan said the school’s athletic director, Phil Esten, will “immediately begin a deliberative process to explore other options.”
“The strength of our athletic programs, our institutional commitment to excellence and our location in the metro area will make us an attractive candidate to other conferences,” Sullivan added.
The effort to push out St. Thomas has been conducted in secret, with officials of the MIAC and its schools declining to comment.
The first public confirmation that the presidents were meeting to talk about the Tommies’ future came in mid-April, via a statement from St. Olaf that said all 13 MIAC presidents were “engaged in a discussion of membership.”
Also in April, Esten reiterated that the Tommies have no desire to leave the MIAC or move up from Division III.
“As a founding member of the conference, we are proud of our history and heritage in the MIAC, and are committed to the league values and D-III ideals,” Esten said in a statement.
“We are very interested in doing what we can to stabilize conference membership now and into the future.”
