Section 1AA girls basketball: Cotter cruises past La Crescent-Hokah to kick off postseason run

"Calie is a heck of a player," Mary Morgan said. "I play her in soccer. She is very fast, just very athletic. I don't remember what exactly she had last time we played, but it was too many. Every time she passes the ball, the shot goes up. We watched all the clips. So when I was given the opportunity to guard her, I knew I had to shut her down in order for us to be successful."

Offensively, the Ramblers posted a passing clinic.

Any opportunity for the extra pass they made and it led to open 3s throughout the game. They made nine from beyond the arc in the first half, finishing with 10 for the game.

"I have been coaching for over 37 years and I have never had any team that moves the ball better. Never," Bowlin said. "It's just really fun. As a coach you worry about a lot of different things, but I really enjoy watching our team play when we share the ball."

Sophomore Sofia Sandcork led the way making four 3-pointers to finish with 14 points — all of which came in the first half. Fellow sophomore Megan Morgan scored 11 followed by her sister Mary Morgan and Jordan Rubie, who each finished with 10.

The Ramblers led by as much as 38 in the second half.