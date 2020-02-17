The Cotter girls basketball team found out Sunday where their hopeful march to the MSHSL state tournament will begin.
The Ramblers (22-3) were given a four seed for the MSHSL Section 1AA girls basketball tournament. They will host No. 13 La Crescent-Hokah 7 p.m. Thursday at John Nett Recreation Center. Cotter, which is currently in the middle of a 10-game winning streak, defeated the Lancers in the regular season finale 70-48 on Friday.
If Cotter wins they will play the winner of No. 5 Stewartville/No. 12 Kenyon-Wanamingo at 7:30 p.m. at the Rochester Mayo Civic Arena. The Ramblers defeated Stewartville 62-46 on Dec. 5.
Top-ranked Rochester Lourdes earned the top seed followed by Lake City (No. 2) and Goodhue (No. 3). The Ramblers fell to Lourdes 61-39 on Jan. 4, but took care of Lake City 62-47 on Dec. 10. Cotter knocked the Tigers out last year when Lake City was the top seed.
Lewiston-Altura was given the No. 14 seed and will play at No. 3 Goodhue 7 p.m. Thursday.
