One could sense that the Winona Senior High boys hockey team was about to breakthrough.
The Winhawks had some grade A chances against Austin in the first period of the first round of the MSHSL Section 1A playoffs Tuesday night, but just couldn't find the back of the net because either Packers' goalie Brayden Klapperick made a nice save or Winona just missed on a pass or a shot. They were just a bit off it seemed.
Understandable, considering that this was the first time Winona has hosted a playoff game since the 2011-12 season.
"I felt pressure, because it was our first home section game in a long time," senior Roman Grulkowski said. "After we got through that, it felt like we were clicking a lot more."
Grulkowski and the eighth-seeded Winhawks fought off their nerves using a hat trick from the program's all-time leading goal scorer and two goals from Alex Charles to get past the ninth-seeded Packers 5-1 at Bud King Ice Arena.
The win marks the second consecutive season where the Winhawks (13-12-1) have won a playoff game after they defeated Waseca 4-3 last year. This came after not having won a playoff game since 2012-13.
The Winhawks will next travel to Kasson to take on top-seeded Dodge County at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"I think last year's playoff win gave them confidence tonight," Winona coach Fran McDevitt said. "I don't think we played our best game. I thought we were a little tight playing at home. We were missing passes that we normally make, but we worked through it and things came together.
"But it's important for the seniors. They all played as freshmen. They got bounced around a bit, but I think it's important for them to finish their careers on this ice with a win."
The Winhawks weren't the only ones that seemed tight. You could feel the tension inside Bud King after the first period went scoreless. But just over four minutes into the second period, Ayden Ruesgen delivered a beautiful backhanded pass from behind the net right to Grulkowski, who was uncovered in the slot. He took the pass and finished top shelf to break the scoreless tie. The pressure in the arena was suddenly released.
"It let the whole team kind of relax," Grulkowski said. "And just let us play our game."
Just over two minutes later, junior Alex Charles flew along the boards before netting the unassisted goal on a well-placed wrister to make it 2-0. With just over three minutes left in the second, Grulkowski scored his second after a Matt Thesing shot delivered a juicy rebound opportunity for Grulkowski right in front of the net to make it 3-0.
You have free articles remaining.
"Yesterday we sat and watched film on Austin and we knew their tendencies, so we wanted to get the puck to the middle, because that was something they had trouble with the first two times we played them," McDevitt said. "I think we almost forced it a little bit. We wanted to get the puck to the middle. In the first period, we forced the puck to the middle. Between periods we just told them, relax go out there and play. And we did that."
Austin (1-24) didn't go away quietly.
They scored under four minutes into the third period and were putting a bit of pressure on Winona, but then Charles put to rest any chance of a comeback with his second goal with just under seven minutes left. Grulkowski completed the hat trick with an empty net goal late in the third.
Junior goalie Alex Benson earned the win between the pipes, making 31 saves to give him 2,061 for his career — a program record.
"That's a lot of rubber," McDevitt said with a smile.
But Tuesday's game represented much more for the Winona boys hockey program. It's been a long rebuilding process, but Tuesday was another positive reinforcement that things are trending in the right direction. The last two years they have combined for 20 wins. They had 13 wins the five years prior. They are guaranteed a .500 record or better for the first time since the 2009-10 season when they won 17 games.
And they aren't done yet.
This team has had the motto "believe in yourself" all season long. They know they have a tall task against top-seeded Dodge County, but who says Winona can't go in there and knock them off.
"These guys have been through the ringer," McDevitt said. "Two wins their freshman year, two wins their sophomore year, seven last year. We could see the pieces start to fall into place. Our message all year has been believe in each other. You can play with anybody, you just have to believe it."
"Every year in the state, a higher seed is going to get upset by a lower seed," Grulkowski said. "Why not us? Why don't we do it?"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.