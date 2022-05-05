Dairyland Showdown: Pierce dominates Late Models, Schott gets win in Modifieds

FOUNTAIN CITY — Bobby Pierce led all 40 laps in the World of Outlaws Late Model series feature Thursday night at the Dairyland Showdown at Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

The “Smooth Operator” Pierce registered his third series win and took the winner’s purse of $10,000. Pierce beat out second-place finisher Stormy Scott by 2.071 seconds with Mike Marlar rounding out the podium in third.

Dennis Erb Jr. made ground on points leader Max Blair with a seventh place finish. In qualifying, Erb set a new track speed record with a lap time of 13.441 and an average speed of 100.439 miles per hour.

Former Lucas Oil Late Model Series champion Johnathan Davenport had a night to forget, first by being disqualified out of a heat race win due to a failed droop check. Davenport made the main event, but took his car to pit road after 16 laps and finished 21st.

SCHOTT WINS USMTS A-MAIN

Lucas Schott of Chatfield, Minnesota, a regular at MTS in their Modified division, took home $3,000 by winning the 30-lap A-Main feature for the United States Modified Touring Series. The win is Schott’s first win of 2022.

Schott won from pole position while second-place Rodney Sanders gained seven positions from his starting spot. Carlos Ahumada Jr. gained five places and finished third.

Points leader and multi-time winner at MTS Dustin Sorenson finished fourth. Jake Timm — son of track owner Bob timm — finished sixth.

Kylie Kath of Claremont, Minnesota started outside of Schott on the front row, but ended up finishing second to last in 29th. Defending track champion in the modified series Josh Angst finished 27th.

The second day of the Dairyland Showdown will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday with World of Outlaws Hot Laps. Heat races are scheduled to begin an hour later.

