Auto Racing: Maitland and Vandekamp win features on night 2 of Modified Nationals

FOUNTAIN CITY — Waterloo, Iowa native Brandon Maitland was able to hold off fellow Iowan Dan Hovden to win the B-Mods feature Friday night on night No. 2 of the ninth annual Modified Nationals at Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

Maitland placed sixth in the B-Mods feature on Thursday and started fourth Friday night but quickly found himself in position for the $4,000 prize.

Tony Bahr of Haugen, Wis. finished third while JC Morton from Springfield, Mo. placed fourth.

Rochester's Eric Thill was in the pole position. He finished eighth.

In the Modifieds feature it was Jason VandeKamp of Scandia, Minn. that took home the $4,000 prize. He had won the pole position on Thursday before finishing fifth, but this time he wouldn't be denied.

Alex Guthmiller of Huron, S.D. finished second followed by Winona's Jake Timm and Josh Angst.

Racing resumes tonight at 6 p.m. with the Modifieds and B-Mods racing for $10,000.

