MLB
PLAYOFF GLANCE
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 2
Friday, Oct. 4: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2
Saturday, Oct. 5: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Monday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:07 p.m. (FS1)
N.Y. Yankees 3, Minnesota 0
Friday, Oct. 4: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
Saturday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2
Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1
National League
L.A. Dodgers 2, Washington 2
Thursday, Oct. 3: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
Friday, Oct. 4: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4
Monday, Oct. 7: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington (Strasburg 18-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), late
Atlanta 2, St. Louis 2
Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6
Friday, Oct. 4: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0
Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1
Monday, Oct. 7: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis (Flaherty 11-8) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-6), late
