CANNON FALLS — Ryan Henningson is used to standing on top of podiums. He’s now on top of the Winona Senior High School wrestling record book.
Henningson set the Winhawks program record for wins en route to winning the 126-pound title at the Cannon Falls Invitational on Saturday. Henningson now has 151 wins, passing former teammate Jack Vaselaar (150 wins) to hold the Winona record.
Henningson, who signed with North Dakota State, tallied three pins Saturday before beating Jared Spohn of Sauk Rapids/Rice by major decision (14-4) in the championship bout.
Logan Henningson (132), Tyler Nachtigal (220) and Lance Thorn (195) earned third-place finishes for the Winhawks, who placed fifth out of 16 teams.
Nordic skiingMesabi East Invitational
Winona had a fantastic day up on the Iron Range on Saturday at the largest high school nordic ski race in America. Anni Skillicorn won the classic race with a time of 17:52, the only girl to break 18 minutes. In the boys race, Jonas Trombetta finished in ninth place with a time of 16:06.
Some other great races were Marissa Lindaman 65th in the varsity classic race, Claire Ebertowski 89th in the varsity freestyle race, Ryan Meyer 23rd and Carter Briggs 41st in the varsity classic race, Rory Briggs 27th, Owen Ping 61st, Kole Koehler 66th in the varsity freestyle race. The boys varsity placed eighth as a team out of 58 teams. The girls placed 33rd out of 58 teams.
In the JV races, Cody Peterson led the way with an 11th-place finish in the classic race and Xavier Schultz finished 26th. In the freestyle race, Will Hardy finished 31st. On the girls JV side, Miranda Lindaman finished 40th in the classic race and Mollie Ping finished 30th and Aubrey Williams finished 45th in the freestyle race.
The Winhawks will be racing again this Saturday at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis at the ABC Relays.
Boys swimmingMaroon and Gold Invite
MINNEAPOLIS — The Winhawks swam season bests across the board — and set a school record — in placing third out of 15 teams in the Maroon (big schools) division at the University of Minnesota.
Winona took third with 317.5 points — the most among Minnesota schools. Finishing first and second were Eau Claire (414) and Hudson (408).
Jack Herczeg broke his own school record in the 50 freestyle, winning in 20.87 seconds, to highlight the day for Winona. Herczeg, an Ohio State recruit, also won the the 100 freestyle in 45.45, coming close to the meet record of 45.20. He also teamed up with Alex Jorgenson, Grant Wolner and Tanner Lozenski to win two relays. The 200 freestyle relay won in 1:27.02, while the 400 relay won in 3:12.05.
Other top finishers included: The 200 medley relay of Jon Broas, Wolner, Julius Hanson and Colin White took sixth in 1:42.85.
Jorgenson placed third in the 200 freestyle in 1:47.09, while Tanner Lozenski was eighth in 1:49.97.
You have free articles remaining.
Wolner placed second in the 100 butterfly in 51.36.
But the reason Winona placed third, coach Chris Mayer said, was because the depth of the team showed and many swimmers lowered their seed times and places. Every finish in the top 20 scored, and the Winhawks had several swimmers who jumped from seeds in the 20s to score valuable points.
“What a fantastic day,” Mayer said. “Our guys crushed seed times and expectations and earned this third-place finish.”
Winona returns home to host Northfield on Thursday night.
Boys hockey
Winona 9, Rochester Lourdes 2
Matt Thesing had a hat trick while Hans Larsen scored twice for the Winhawks (5-4-1), who won big at Bud King Ice Arena.
Alex Charles, Roman Grulkowski, Eric Paulson and Zack Motz also scored for Winona. Avery Prodzinski, Kai Kovala and Grulkowski each had two assists.
Campbell Watkins made 18 saves for the Winhawks.
Boys basketball
Winona 71, South St. Paul 64
The Winhawks got 21 points from Parker Jones and 15 from Jackson Nibbelink at the Rochester Hoopfest at the Mayo Civic Center.
Winona (5-5), winners of three of its last four, plays at Kasson-Mantorville and Owatonna this week.
Girls basketball
St. Croix Lutheran 68, Winona 54
The Winhawks (1-12) battled but fell to the Crusaders (7-3) at the Rochester Hoopfest at the Mayo Civic Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.