WIAA gymnastics: G-E-T co-op ready for sectionals

The goals for this week remain the same.
Gymnasts from around the Coulee Region want nothing more than to finish their season by competing for a WIAA state championship.
The hurdle that has to be cleared will be presented in sectional meets Thursday and Saturday at Performance Elite Gymnastics.
And while the goals remain consistent, the approach may have shifted.
“Last year, we went into sectionals hungry to just dominate,” said G-E-T co-op coach Kelly Pfennig, whose Division 2 teams competes Thursday morning. “We did that, and it was really exciting.
“This year, yes, we want to qualify for state and do our very best. But I think more than anything, we are all just grateful to be competing and have this opportunity.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the seasons of some teams more than others. Pfennig’s G-E-T team had eight meets. West Salem’s co-op had just four and very limited practice time around them.
But everyone will have to be ready for the biggest meets of the season regardless of time to prepare for them.
The Division 2 meet has one morning session and one afternoon session with five teams competing in each. The Division 1 meet, which is scheduled for Saturday, will also be broken into two five-team sessions.
The top two teams qualify for team state, and the top five individuals qualify for individual state. Those meets take place on Feb. 27 with Division 1 qualifiers heading to Wisconsin Rapids and Division 2 qualifiers back to PEG.
G-E-T, which placed seventh last season, enters after winning a Coulee Conference championship less than one week ago. The team is loaded with experience, but injuries have entered the picture in recent weeks.
Senior Sophie White won’t compete after a hip injury required surgery that was taken care of earlier this week. It was an expected scenario, said Pfennig, but will make reaching the ultimate goal on Thursday more difficult.
“Sophie’s last meet was the conference meet on Friday,” Pfennig said. “We knew the plan for that all season. It’s something she had to get done, and with it being a long recovery process, she had to get it done at the right time.
“It’s tough for us to lose here, but it’s best for her.”
G-E-T will, however, have junior Paris Lambert and sophomore Abby Miller ready to go. Both are experienced in big competitions, and Pfennig said Lambert has acted as the team’s rock through the transitional season.
“She has been a solid all-around this year for us,’ Pfenning said of Lambert, whose top scores this season are 35.225 all-around, 9.3 on the floor, 8.925 on the vault, 8.7 on the bars and 8.675 on the beam. “She hasn’t ,missed any meets. She’s very reliable, and she’s one of those girls whose routine is always going to get the score that we need for the first, second or third spot in the lineup.
“It’s nice to have that kind of consistency.”
Miller has fought through some back issues, but Pfennig expects her to be a factor on Thursday.
“She missed three weeks right in the middle of the season,” Pfennig said. “She competed bars and beam for the first time at the conference meet, but she will be doing all-around (at the sectional).
“Getting her back for the all-around is exciting.”