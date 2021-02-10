WIAA girls sports roundup: Tomah basketball team beats La Crosse Logan in Division 2 regional quarterfinal

Arcadia, which made 12 3s, will play at top-seeded Aquinas on Friday.

Durand 76, G-E-T 40

DURAND — The sixth-seeded Red Hawks saw their season come to a close.

River Valley 46, Viroqua 31

VIROQUA — Senior Hallie Sherry (10 points) was the only player in double figures for the fourth-seeded Blackhawks, who trailed 30-10 at the half.

Sherry, who made two 3-pointers, had all 10 of her points in the second half.

Division 4

Melrose-Mindoro 67, Kickapoo 55

MELROSE — The fourth-seeded Mustangs had three players in double figures as they advanced to face top-seeded Bangor on Friday.

Sophomore Lilly Radcliffe led the way with a game-high 20 points, while seniors Teagan Frey and Evi Radcliffe added 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Senior Morgan Holliday hit three 3-pointers for Melrose-Mindoro, which led 31-17 at the half.