WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Central beats Marshfield to advance in Division 1

A wide-open 3-pointer by sophomore Brittney Mislivecek gave the Central High School girls basketball team a 17-point lead over Marshfield with less than 11 minutes to play in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.
However, a couple of turnovers against the Tigers press and some streaky shooting by Marshfield quickly closed its deficit to four with 3 minutes, 10 seconds to play.
After coming away with the rebounds it needed and forcing a few turnovers of its own, fourth-seeded Central kept the fifth-seeded Tigers off the scoreboard the rest of the way to secure a 55-43 victory and advance to Friday’s regional semifinal at top-seeded Wisconsin Rapids.
“That’s something that we’re looking for,” Central coach Quartell Roberson said of his team’s composure. “We got our season started late, and most teams have that jump on us, where they’ve been playing 12 or 11 games (before we started). Now when we get to the point of our ninth and 10th games, that’s (usually) midway through the season, where you start figuring out things, and that’s the right time to do it.”
Senior Ava Parcher led Central (6-4) with 18 points and 10 rebounds, scoring five of the team’s last 10 points to hold off Marshfield (7-14). Central finished the game 14-for-18 from the free-throw line, hitting 6 of 8 in the final minute.
“We did a good job of hitting our free throws, staying calm, and not freaking out,” Parcher said of her team’s composure. “It was a very competitive game, and I think we were a little bit more competitive, and we just wanted it.”
Central led 23-18 in a first half in which the home team jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but the Tigers answered largely thanks to the 3-point shooting of sophomore Danielle Minsaas, whose long ball gave Marshfield its first lead at 14-12. Minsaas hit five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 22 points.
Parcher answered with two baskets of her own to put Central back in front, and a 14-1 run to start the second half helped give Central the cushion it needed.
“Jumping out in the second half and building that lead, that’s what made us able to hold them off at the end,” Roberson said of the second-half start. “We knew they were going to hit some shots. We didn’t go deep into our rotation, so that hurts a bit when you’re playing tired, but I thought our girls did a great job of battling through that.”
Three Central players reached double figures, as Mislivecek finished with 14 points and junior Lily Wehrs added 11 points.
That trio combined to score 18 of Central’s final 20 points, and were the primary ball handlers in breaking down Marshfield’s full-court pressure.
“I think our girls are now at the part of the season where we’re finding ways to win at the end. That’s kind of been our process throughout,” Roberson said. “There’s going to be ups and down, but the goal is to find a way to win.”
Even as the margin narrowed, Parcher credited her teammates for fighting to not let the lead completely slip away.
“We just kept pushing through and didn’t hang our heads like we sometimes do,” said Parcher. “Nobody really got in their feelings, and we kept attacking. Attacking helps up more than shooting outside.”
Roberson knows that a tough Wisconsin Rapids (12-5) team awaits Central, one that will be active defensively much like the Tigers were on Tuesday.
“We haven’t faced a lot of pressure that was that good, so we were a little off on taking care of it. We have to do a better job handling it. It definitely caused us some problems, and we’ll be working on that to get better for Friday,” Roberson said. “We just have to get to work, take care of the pressure, and every game is winnable for us.”
In this Series
COLLECTION: Busy night of high school hoops in the region -- stories, photo galleries, video
-
High school basketball: Cali Esser's big second half helps La Crescent-Hokah girls come back to beat Caledonia
-
WIAA girls sports roundup: Tomah basketball team beats La Crosse Logan in Division 2 regional quarterfinal
-
High school boys basketball roundup: Bangor extends streaks with win over Wonewoc-Center
- 12 updates