WIAA girls basketball: Arcadia qualifies for state for first time in 22 years

BALDWIN, Wis. — It all started when the Arcadia High School girls basketball team was eliminated by G-E-T in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal last season.

Coach Tom Cowley gathered his team at midcourt and talked about its future in detail.

He told them that they could be the Red Hawks of this season and represent the Coulee Region in the state tournament a year from then. They players didn't need long to contemplate the thought before going along with their coach.

"They all put there hands in the middle," Cowley said, "and said, 'We're in.'"

Well, the Raiders are in the state tournament after holding on to beat St. Croix Falls 52-49 Saturday afternoon in Baldwin, Wis.

Arcadia (23-3) will begin its first state tournament since 1998 with a game Thursday afternoon against a foe to be determined. Platteville (25-0), Wrightstown (24-2) and Lake Mills (24-2) also qualified in Division 3, and the seeds for those teams will be determined Sunday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"They were great throughout the summer," Cowley said. "There were a lot of them together working out.

"Every single moment we had, their focus was kept on that goal we made."