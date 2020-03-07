WIAA girls basketball: Arcadia qualifies for state for first time in 22 years

BALDWIN, Wis. — It all started when the Arcadia High School girls basketball team was eliminated by G-E-T in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal last season.
Coach Tom Cowley gathered his team at midcourt and talked about its future in detail.
He told them that they could be the Red Hawks of this season and represent the Coulee Region in the state tournament a year from then. They players didn't need long to contemplate the thought before going along with their coach.
"They all put there hands in the middle," Cowley said, "and said, 'We're in.'"
Well, the Raiders are in the state tournament after holding on to beat St. Croix Falls 52-49 Saturday afternoon in Baldwin, Wis.
Arcadia (23-3) will begin its first state tournament since 1998 with a game Thursday afternoon against a foe to be determined. Platteville (25-0), Wrightstown (24-2) and Lake Mills (24-2) also qualified in Division 3, and the seeds for those teams will be determined Sunday.
"They were great throughout the summer," Cowley said. "There were a lot of them together working out.
"Every single moment we had, their focus was kept on that goal we made."
The Raiders held off a 7-0 St. Croix Falls run late in the first half to take a 30-21 lead into halftime. The teams exchanged runs in the second half, and the Raiders held on despite making 7 of 20 attempts from the free-throw line.
"We made the big ones," Cowley said.
An 11-2 run put St. Croix Falls up 43-42 when Linzy Sendelbach's three-point play put Arcadia back in front with 3 minutes, 21 seconds to go.
Sendelbach scored a team-high 14 points for the Raiders, who also received 13 from Ellie Hoesley and 10 from Chloe Halverson.
"They tied it up once or twice and took the lead, but the kids didn't panic," Cowley said. "They took the lead with about two minutes to go until we took it back and built on it a little.
"The girls never lost their focus or demeanor on the floor and hung in there."