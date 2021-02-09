WATCH NOW: WIAA girls basketball--Holmen loses late lead and Division 1 regional quarterfinal

HOLMEN — Lily Cayley took much prettier shots that missed the mark than the one she made to essentially end the Holmen High School girls basketball team's season on Tuesday night.
The third-seeded Vikings spent the middle part of the second half turning a deficit into a lead, and a nice eight-point run that finished with a Sydney Jahr basket in the lane gave them a four-point lead with seven minutes left in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal against Eau Claire Memorial.
But the Old Abes took over for good when Cayley took a pass near the top of the key and launched a knuckle ball that floated slowly toward the rim, sat for a split second on the back of the iron and dropped through the net for the biggest points in a 52-47 victory for Memorial.
Cayley's shot didn't put the game out of reach because it produced a 48-47 lead with 2 minutes, 7 seconds remaining.
But Holmen (4-9) struggled on its final possessions with a turnover and missed 3-pointer before the sixth-seeded Old Abes (8-11) were fouled twice in the final 6.1 seconds, and Cayley grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed bonus free throw.
Cayley made her bonus attempts for the final margin.
"We had a 45-41 lead," Holmen coach Nate Johnson said. "We were outscored 11-2 the rest of the game.
"It's kind of the way our season has gone. We started 3-0, and we ended up 4-9."
Holmen took the court as a full team for the first time in weeks after injuries and issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic left Johnson pulling up players from lower levels to simply compete.
The Vikings seemed to have control after the 8-0 run, but Jahr's field goal was their last of the game. Two Ellie Kline bonus free throws gave Holmen a 47-43 lead with 2:32 left, but those were its last points.
Cayley had seven of her nine points in the final 2:07, and the sophomore converted a Holmen turnover into an easy basket for a 50-47 lead in the final minute. The Vikings got the ball into the hands of senior Haley Valiska for a 3-point attempt on a possession that began with 18.6 seconds on the clock, but the shot was off the mark.
"We were so excited (Monday) night in practice because that was the first one in so long where we had everybody," Johnson said. "We could run drills we hadn't run in a while, and we just wanted to get a win here, get two more practices and get to Friday and see what might happen.
"This was a very trying year. It was almost like three seasons in one."
Kline and senior Emily Porath each scored 12 points to lead Holmen, which also received 10 from Jahr.
Sophomore Bella Tangley scored 12 points for the Old Abes, who play a semifinal at second-seeded Eau Claire North (13-5) on Friday. Tangley made four 3-pointers and hit three of them during a first half that had seven lead changes.
