WATCH NOW: High school basketball--La Crosse Aquinas girls run away from Arcadia

But Aquinas put together a second 13-point run that was keyed by senior Bri Bahr, who caught a bad inbounds pass and turned it into a layup before getting another steal and setting up Donarski for one of her own.

Bahr capped the run with a baseline drive for two of her 12 points and gave the Blugolds a 32-14 lead with 5:56 on the clock.

"Defense is where it all starts for us," said Bahr, who made two 3-poiters and had three of her team's 11 steals. "We work hard to keep the (opponents) in front of us, We really picked it up tonight."

Senior Jacy Weisbrod matched Bahr's 12 points and blocked five shots. Junior Gracie Cronk also had 12 points and added a game-high 10 rebounds. Junior Bailey Theusch hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

The Blugolds put the game away with a 20-point run in the middle of the second half. Macy Donarski scored six of those points consecutively, and a hoop by Alaina Bagniefski gave Aquinas a 74-30 advantage.

Arcadia was led by sophomore Breah Golden's 10 points, while Halverson and Passehl added nine apiece.

The win was a source of pride for the Blugolds, who put together their most complete performance to get it.