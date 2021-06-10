MSHSL softball on to state: Winona wins Section 1AAA championship

“She was lights out,” said Winona coach Mitch Grossell, whose team plays a Tuesday morning Class AAA state quarterfinal in Mankato. “She has really come along this season. I couldn’t be more happy and proud of her. The effort she puts into her practices is what transpires on the field. It just carries right over, and she leads by example.”

The Winhawks’ bats eventually cooled down a bit after the second inning, but they heated up again in the fifth, as they plated another two runs thanks to three consecutive doubles from Hamsund, Poulon and senior Paige Grafton. Poulon, of course, later put the contest to bed with her winning hit in the sixth.

And now it’s on to state. Just like they planned it since Day 1. Tuesday morning's quarterfinal round is followed by 5 p.m. semifinals before third-place and championship games are played Wednesday.

“I think as long as our defense stays like it is and if we get the bats going, I think we have a chance of winning against any team,” Fricke said. “Everybody’s just so focused when they get into the batter’s box. We’re ready.”

“We try to win or tie every inning. That’s been our season,” Grossell said. “If we do that, we’re fine. We’ve won the majority of the innings, lucky for us, so it’s working.