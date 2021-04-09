MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia looking for first state title since 1997

At times during the regular season, Caledonia High School boys basketball coach Brad King thought about the possibility of this matchup on this stage. But it is no longer just a hypothetical.
The Warriors, the South’s No. 2 seed, will play Waseca, the South’s top seed, in the MSHSL Class AA state championship at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
“I think a lot of people felt like us, (Minneapolis) North and Waseca were the three best teams in 2A basketball,” King said. “So you imagine getting to play at least one of those teams, and now we get to have played both.”
Caledonia (23-1) held off a late surge from Minneapolis North for a 60-55 win in Wednesday’s semifinal and is playing in its third state title game in seven seasons.
The Warriors were runners-up to Melrose and Minnehaha Academy in 2015 and 2018, respectively, and haven’t brought home a championship since 1997 — the only state title in program history.
“I think it’s a really nice ending, of course, to a tough couple of years,” King said of what a win on Saturday would mean to the program and the community. “I think that part of it would be very nice.”
But a very good Waseca team stands in the way.
The Bluejays (22-1) have won 10 in a row since a 94-66 loss at Minnehaha and marched to the championship with a 72-58 victory over Fergus Falls on Wednesday. They average 81.2 points per game and are led by a trio of talented seniors.
Andrew Morgan, a 6-foot-9 forward who is committed to North Dakota State, is a double-double machine and averages about 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. Ryan Dufault, a 6-foot guard, averages more than 15 points and seven assists per game and is a preferred walk-on at St. Thomas.
Morgan and Dufault were candidates for the Mr. Basketball Minnesota honor, while 6-5 senior forward Kyreese Willingham, a Minnesota State-Mankato commit, also adds more than 15 points per game. Those three accounted for 80% of Waseca’s scoring in its semifinal win.
“It’s almost impossible to overlook any of those three guys,” King said. “You don’t really get to focus on one of them; it’s kind of a collective effort out of all five of our guys to contain those three.”
King said the Bluejays like to utilize pick-and-rolls and handoffs as the basis for their offense, while Morgan gets plenty of post touches and Willingham is dangerous off the dribble and from beyond the arc.
Communication will be key, King said, not only as Caledonia works to limit Morgan, Dufault and Willingham, but also so the team can keep track of the likes of seniors Matt Seberson and Zach Hoehn, both of whom are capable of scoring in double figures.
“All three of them (Morgan, Dufault and Willingham) play a different position, so you’ve got to communicate to make sure we’re all on the same page on who we switch to, who we’re guarding,” King said. “And then on top of that, you’ve got to make darn sure that we’re not over-committed in one area and then leaving somebody else wide open.”
The Warriors, of course, have plenty of size and athleticism — senior forward Sam Privet is 6-8, while seniors Casey Schultz, Austin Klug and Andrew Kunelius and junior Jackson Koepke are all between 6-3 and 6-5 — and are comfortable with most switches defensively.
That versatility translates well on the other end of the court, and all five are capable scorers in any given game. Junior guard Ja’Shon Simpson also recently returned from an injury to his right hand and has provided key minutes off the bench; he had 11 points in Wednesday’s semifinal, including eight in the first half.
King said he expects Waseca to play man-to-man, though he wouldn’t be surprised if the Bluejays switched to a zone, as they did when the teams met last season; Caledonia won that game 81-73.
Whatever the case, the Warriors’ offense — which averages 79.3 points per game — should be up to the task.
“Our main objective is to give it everything we got on Saturday,” King said. “... We’re just looking forward to tomorrow.”
