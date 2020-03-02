MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia advances in Section 1AA

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The top-ranked Caledonia High School boys basketball moved another step closer to the MSHSL state tournament on Monday by beating Rochester Lourdes 75-60 in a Section 1AA game at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
Senior Noah King scored 16 of his team-high 23 points in the first half as the Warriors (26-1) won their eighth game in a row and advanced to a Saturday game against Dover-Eyota (15-13), which has won three straight games to climb over the .500 mark.
Caledonia beat Dover-Eyota 88-71 during their regular-season meeting.
The Warriors also received 16 points from sophomore Eli King and 10 apiece from Austin Klug and Andrew Kunelius in a game they led 31-22 at halftime.
Noah King, Eli King and Klug each hit a 3-pointer for Caledonia.