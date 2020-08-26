High school girls golf: Arcadia wins Coulee meet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VIROQUA — Hallie Tulip's 7-over-par 43 was the low score and led the way for the Arcadia High School team to win a Coulee Conference girls golf meet at Viroqua Hills Golf Course on Wednesday.

Tulip, a junior, finished two shots ahead of teammate sophomore Whitney Sonsalla and G-E-T junior Emily Nelson, who tied for second place at 45.

The Raiders shot a team score of 189, which beat runner-up G-E-T's 193 and third-place Black River Falls' 208.

