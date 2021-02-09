High school boys basketball roundup: Bangor extends streaks with win over Wonewoc-Center

BANGOR — The Bangor High School boys basketball team continued a couple of incredible streaks on Tuesday, and they hit the century mark to make the evening even more special.

The Cardinals (17-2, 12-0) clinched their fifth straight outright Scenic Bluffs Conference championship in a row and pushed their conference winning streak to 69 games with a 100-25 victory over Wonewoc-Center.

Senior Hank Reader scored a game-high 30 points, and senior teammate Zane Langrehr added 15 as Bangor, ranked 10th in Division 4 by The Associated Press, also posted its 63rd straight win on its home court.

Reader made two of the Cardinals’ six 3-pointers, and Tanner Jones hit two of his own on his way to eight points. Langrehr also made one for Bangor, which led 60-13 at halftime.

MVC

Central 79, Sparta 31

Central (5-1, 4-0) remained perfect in the conference season by blowing out the Spartans (3-12, 0-6).