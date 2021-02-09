High school boys basketball roundup: Bangor extends streaks with win over Wonewoc-Center

BANGOR — The Bangor High School boys basketball team continued a couple of incredible streaks on Tuesday, and they hit the century mark to make the evening even more special.
The Cardinals (17-2, 12-0) clinched their fifth straight outright Scenic Bluffs Conference championship in a row and pushed their conference winning streak to 69 games with a 100-25 victory over Wonewoc-Center.
Senior Hank Reader scored a game-high 30 points, and senior teammate Zane Langrehr added 15 as Bangor, ranked 10th in Division 4 by The Associated Press, also posted its 63rd straight win on its home court.
Reader made two of the Cardinals’ six 3-pointers, and Tanner Jones hit two of his own on his way to eight points. Langrehr also made one for Bangor, which led 60-13 at halftime.
MVC
Central 79, Sparta 31
Central (5-1, 4-0) remained perfect in the conference season by blowing out the Spartans (3-12, 0-6).
Junior Devon Fielding made 9 of 15 shots, hit five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 23 points for Central, which extended a 23-point halftime lead. Sophomore teammate Bennett Fried added 12 points and junior teammate Noah Compan 10 to go with six rebounds. Central’s Nic Williams had a team-high nine rebounds.
Brett Stuessel scored 11 points to lead Sparta.
Coulee
Black River Falls 59, Westby 34
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Freshman Evan Anderson and sophomore Trey Cowley each scored 18 points for the Tigers (6-5, 3-5), who beat the Norsemen (2-12, 0-9) for the second time this season.
Anderson scored 16 of his points in the second half, and Cowley had 11 of his in the first. Anderson made three 3-pointers and Cowley two.
Westby was held to nine first-half points and was led by senior Gavin Bergdahl’s 11 points. Junior teammate Grant McCauley added 10.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 84, La Crescent-Hokah 58
CALEDONIA — The Warriors (7-1, 5-0) received double-figure scoring from four players and 10 scored at least two to take care of the Lancers (5-2, 4-2).
Senior Sam Privet scored 18 points to lead Caledonia to its fifth straight victory. Senior Andrew Kunelius made three 3-pointers and scored all of his 15 points in the first half.
Junior Thane Meiners added 12 and freshman Lewis Doyle 11 for the Warriors, who had a 48-20 halftime lead.
Freshman Parker McQuin scored 15 points to lead La Crescent-Hokah, which had a five-game winning streak snapped.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 52, River Valley 47
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (4-9, 3-5) won for the second time in three games, but nothing was reported.
