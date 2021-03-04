High school boys basketball: Caledonia chugging right along without King

LA CRESCENT — It didn’t take long for the Caledonia High School boys basketball team to determine how its Three Rivers Conference game against La Crescent-Hokah was going to go.
The Warriors were going to be the Warriors.
They were going to get the ball up the floor as quickly as possible and let shots fly. They were going to crash the boards for additional opportunities if initial attempts didn’t fall. They were going to control the game.
That’s how most games have gone this season for Caledonia (13-1, 11-0), which is zeroing in on a milestone conference victory after beating the Lancers 78-54.
The Warriors travel to Dover-Eyota for a 1:30 p.m. game on Saturday with 49 straight TRC victories to their credit and the hope to reach No. 50.
While no one is surprised at the success — Caledonia owns a 202-29 record over the pats seven-plus seasons — the Warriors have enjoyed, the extent of which they have dominated after losing future Division I commit Eli King has likely raised some eyebrows.
Without King, who injured his knee during football season before it knocked him out of the first basketball practice and eventually required surgery, Caledonia is averaging 80.1 points per game.
“I think we’ve improved some of our depth, and the number of minutes our sixth through 10th guys have gotten are giving us better balance,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “That gives all of our guys some more confidence.
“We don’t have anyone overdoing anything, and we’re comfortable with more things than we were when we started the season.”
Seniors Andrew Kunelius, Austin Klug and Sam Privet have stepped forward as leaders with serious scoring punch.
Kunelius averages more than 17 points per game and scored as many as 36 in a 96-77 win over Lewiston-Altura. Privet, who will play at Northern Michigan, averages more than 14 ppg.
Klug has scored as many as 23 in a game and led the Warriors with 19 in the victory over La Crescent-Hokah. Klug did a bit of everything for Caledonia that night and was just as big of a factor as a rebounder as a scorer.
“I’m glad he’s pulling the trigger every time he’s open,” King said of Klug. “All of our guys should. You can stretch the defense by making the 3 like he does and some of our other guys do, and that opens up the driving lanes.”
With everyone pulling the trigger when necessary, the Warriors are winning again. After gaining some confidence early without Eli King, they have reinforced what they do best and still racking up the victories.