High school basketball: Sparta boys hold off G-E-T

It wasn’t picture perfect down the stretch, but the Sparta High School boys basketball team made enough plays to hold off Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60-56 on Monday night at Aquinas High School.
The Spartans (2-4) led by 12 at halftime and held on to a double-digit lead with nine minutes remaining, but needed important baskets and clutch defensive rebounds to keep the Red Hawks (0-2) at bay.
Having just two seniors in Brian Sanchez and Brett Stuessel, Sparta coach Phil Yahnke said that his young Spartans are still figuring out how to be a successful team.
“I think the guys are learning how to play basketball in tight varsity games. We’re a young team, with only two guys with any varsity experience at all, so in these tight games, it’s a learning experience,” Yahnke said. “It’s knowing you’re going to get pushed a little, knowing you’re going to get fouled. You just have to be stronger with the ball and make good decisions”
Sanchez led all scorers with 19 points and said that poise was crucial for Sparta on both ends of the floor.
“It’s making sure everybody is just focused, being ready to play and being ready for the next play,” he said. “That’s what we’ve been practicing hard for. Hopefully we’ll have more tough games like this and get more wins from them.”
The Spartans built their early lead by shooting well from the perimeter, connecting on 6 of 13 3-point attempts in the first half and finishing with nine 3-pointers.
Sanchez said that he doesn’t really consider Sparta to be primarily a 3-point shooting team, but the Spartants were able to take what the Red Hawks were giving them, especially early on.
“They would close out faster, rotate faster, and we had to adjust to that. Attack the rim and kick it out for an open three and knock it down,” said Sanchez, who made two of Sparta's 3-pointers. “We can shoot the ball, but we were shooting it great today.
"Hopefully, we continue to do that the rest of the season.”
Freshman Cody Schmitz (18 points) and senior Sawyer Schmidt (13 points) helped keep G-E-T in the game, but Sparta had a bit too much offense for the Red Hawks. Freshmen Tamarrein Henderson and Thomas Laufenberg both hit double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Yahnke said that both Henderson and Laufenberg, who start, are talented, hard-working players who have earned their minutes despite the Spartans having so few upperclassmen..
“Those guys are forced to step in and be in positions that they’ve never been in before,” Yahnke said of Henderson and Laufenberg. “They’re emotionally strong kids, and they’re learning how to play varsity basketball. They’ve got a long way to go, because it’s a big step from eighth grade basketball to varsity basketball, but they work hard in practice everyday, and they really want to compete. They’re not just happy to be here.”
Stuessel and sophomore Layden Bender each hit two 3-pointers for Sparta, but each missed free throws in the closing seconds. That's one of the aspects that Yahnke said that the Spartans still need to improve upon.
“We didn’t make free throws down the stretch, and it always helps if you do to keep that lead,” Yahnke said. “I’m proud of the guys. They’re learning how to compete at the varsity level, little bit by little bit.”