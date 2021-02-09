High school basketball: Onalaska boys, La Crosse Aquinas girls still No. 1 in AP polls

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team remained the No. 1 team in Division 2 in this week's poll from The Associated Press, which was released Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers, who earned a 63-47 win over Tomah on Monday night to move to 14-0 on the season, received eight of nine first-place votes. Second-ranked Pewaukee (20-3) received the other.

The Blair-Taylor, Cashton and Bangor boys all held firm in their respective spots in Division 4. The Wildcats (19-1) are fourth, the Eagles (17-3) are ninth, and the Cardinals (16-2) are 10th.

The Aquinas girls are still the No. 1 team in Division 3 and received all nine first-place votes. The Blugolds (17-0) haven't played since Jan. 22 and open WIAA regional play on Friday against the winner of Arcadia and Mondovi.

Elsewhere in Division 3, the Prairie du Chien girls (15-2) fell three spots to No. 6 after last week's loss at Onalaska, which received votes in Division 2.

The Bangor girls (15-2) dropped a spot to No. 3 in Division 4 after Friday's loss at Royall, while Blair-Taylor (16-3) stayed at No. 6. Cashton, which was ranked 10th in D4 last week, fell out of the poll, though the Eagles (12-6) were still among teams receiving votes.

