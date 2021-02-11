High school basketball: La Crescent-Hokah boys rebound with 3-point barrage against Chatfield

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — As his La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball teammates navigated the full-court pressure that Chatfield was applying, junior Elliot Bauer picked his spot on the right wing.

As the ball swung his way, Bauer confidently stepped into a 3-point shot, draining the Lancers’ 13th and final 3-point basket of the day, which established a new school record and helped La Crescent-Hokah topple Chatfield 75-60 on Thursday night at the Mac Dahl Gymnasium.

“For the first seven games, we’ve been hot or cold. It hasn’t been a consistent thing for us,” Lancers coach Ryan Thibodeau said of the 3-point shooting for La Crescent-Hokah, which improved to 6-2.

“We knew coming into the year that it had to be a bigger part because we just didn’t have that low-post presence. I do give the guys the green light. I just tell them that most of the time it’s got to come out of a paint touch. If we can get it in there and get it back out, our percentages go way up.”

Senior Mason Bills got the party started for the Lancers, hitting two 3-pointers in the opening 50 seconds, then adding another basket on a reverse lay-in to give La Crescent-Hokah a quick 8-0 lead on the Gophers (6-2).