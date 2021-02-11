High school basketball: La Crescent-Hokah boys rebound with 3-point barrage against Chatfield

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — As his La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball teammates navigated the full-court pressure that Chatfield was applying, junior Elliot Bauer picked his spot on the right wing.
As the ball swung his way, Bauer confidently stepped into a 3-point shot, draining the Lancers’ 13th and final 3-point basket of the day, which established a new school record and helped La Crescent-Hokah topple Chatfield 75-60 on Thursday night at the Mac Dahl Gymnasium.
“For the first seven games, we’ve been hot or cold. It hasn’t been a consistent thing for us,” Lancers coach Ryan Thibodeau said of the 3-point shooting for La Crescent-Hokah, which improved to 6-2.
“We knew coming into the year that it had to be a bigger part because we just didn’t have that low-post presence. I do give the guys the green light. I just tell them that most of the time it’s got to come out of a paint touch. If we can get it in there and get it back out, our percentages go way up.”
Senior Mason Bills got the party started for the Lancers, hitting two 3-pointers in the opening 50 seconds, then adding another basket on a reverse lay-in to give La Crescent-Hokah a quick 8-0 lead on the Gophers (6-2).
“We’ve been struggling to start off hot, and that’s the first time we’ve played a complete game,” Bills said of the Lancers’ effort. “In the first half we started well, and as soon as we started seeing those shots go in, and that the defensive intensity was up, it just stayed like that.”
While Bills kicked things off, junior Cam Manske kept things rolling, hitting all five of his 3-pointers in the first half to give La Crescent-Hokah a 43-31 lead heading into halftime.
Thibodeau was conscious at halftime that the first-half effort alone wasn’t going to be enough to keep Chatfield down.
“I told them two things — one, we took a second to celebrate that effort in the first half but second, I reminded them that they don’t call winners at halftime,” Thibodeau said of the halftime speech. “We need to find a way to crank it up. I had a challenge for our bench, especially with limited fans, that if you’re not on the floor, you’re creating energy for our guys playing.”
A banked-in 3-pointer by the Gophers’ Reid Johnson — he scored a game-high 23 points — seemed to give Chatfield some life in the early minutes of the second half, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Bills and Bauer shortly after helped stretch the Lancers’ lead up to 19 points with just over 15 minutes to play.
Manske and sophomore Carter Todd led La Crescent-Hokah with 15 points each, while Bills added 14, and Bauer finished with 12. In addition to Manske’s five 3-pointers, Bills had four, Bauer had two, and both Todd and junior Carson Reider each had one.
“I want the guys to keep shooting it,” Thibodeau said. “It hasn’t always been there, but I’m happy we got some to fall for some guys tonight.”
The Gophers threw everything they could at the Lancers in the second half — full-court pressure, half-court traps, and more — but La Crescent-Hokah was able to navigate the closing minutes with enough composure to keep the lead above 15 for the final 15-plus minutes of the second half.
Thibodeau credited his team’s awareness and poise to be able to withstand the intensity that Chatfield tried to impose after half.
“I think it’s about recognizing it first,” Thibodeau said of the pressure. “We emphasize taking care of the ball. We probably set a school record for turnovers against Caledonia on Tuesday (an 84-58 win for the Warriors).
“We passed up some opportunities to attack, but I’m happy we took care of it, and either forced them into a foul or for us to get a good shot.”
The Lancers head to Lake City on Saturday, before returning home for games against Rushford-Peterson and Wabasha-Kellogg next week.
Bills said that having everyone continue to play within determined roles will be what allows La Crescent-Hokah to continue playing well.
“That’s what makes us play well, like we did tonight,” Bills said. “I feel like that was our first complete game that we’ve played this year. We’ll try to keep that energy up, because that’s what fuels us.”