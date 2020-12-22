High school basketball: Bangor boys catch fire from 3 in blowout win over G-E-T

Only two games after Bangor made a point to get out and run in transition in a win over Hillsboro, the team had to have effective possessions in the half court against G-E-T (0-1) and its zone. And just as easily as the Cardinals outpaced the Tigers last Thursday, they found a rhythm on Tuesday.

Aided by having dissected a 1-3-1 against C-FC on Monday night, Bangor worked the ball to find its best shot. Early on, those shots came from beyond the arc — the Cardinals made seven 3s in the first half, including four from Langrehr.

The Red Hawks were forced to switch to man to try to run Bangor’s shooters off the 3-point line, but the Cardinals took advantage of new openings. Will and Hank Reader converted looks in the paint, and junior guard Mathieu Oesterle finished a nice drive to the basket.

And all the while, the 3s kept coming.

“I thought for the most part we did a really good job being patient and not pressing ourselves too much,” Bangor coach Jacob Pederson said. “We had a few turnovers, but really our turnovers weren’t bad passes necessarily.”