WATCH NOW: High school football -- Eli King kickoff return sparks Caledonia to victory over P-E-M

CALEDONIA, Minn. — It was no surprise that Eli King provided the spark the Caledonia High School football team needed to start its season with a victory on Saturday.

The Warriors matched up with a Plainview-Elgin-Millville team that hit as hard as Caledonia did, anticipated as well as Caledonia did and wasn't backing down against the team with the nation's longest current winning streak.

But after the Bulldogs followed up a big play with a game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion in the third quarter, King popped off an 80-yard kickoff return that ignited the Warriors on the way to a 26-8 victory.

P-E-M (0-1) battled throughout, turned Caledonia (1-0) over five times and converted one of them into a touchdown. And while the Bulldogs had the answer to King several times, they didn't at a crucial moment.

"Kick return for us is when we always want a big play," said King, whose team has won 69 straight games. "Obviously, they had the momentum, and we really wanted that big play.

"We didn't need it because we weren't going to be in big trouble without it. It was kick return left, and there was really good blocking. I really only had to make one guy miss."

After doing that, King reached the Caledonia sideline and raced to the end zone.

