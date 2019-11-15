MINNEAPOLIS — Noah King rushed for one touchdown and passed for two more to help the Caledonia High School football team to a 22-6 halftime lead over Barnesville in an MSHSL Class AA state semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium today.
The Warriors (12-0), looking for their 67th straight victory, opened the scoring in the second quarter after being held without a first down in the first quarter.
Noah King, who has passed for 197 yards after missing on his first seven attempts, reached the end zone on a run from the 3-yard line to finish a drive that included a first-and-goal snap from the Barnesville 33. King moved the ball to the 1 on a pass to Cole Kronebusch.
The drive was started with a 43-yard pass from Noah King to Eli King, who followed the score with a two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead.
Adam Tonsfeldt answered almost immediately with a 78-yard touchdown run, but Eli King knocked down the attempted conversion pass.
A 56-yard pass to Kronebusch moved the ball to the Barnesville red zone on the next possession, and the Kings connected on a short TD pass to extend Caledonia's lead.
Ezra Dvorak then stopped Tonsfeldt on a fake punt to give the Warriors a first down at the Barnesville 39 late in the second quarter. Noah King quickly hit Kronebusch for a 32-yard score to make Dvorak's play a big one.