GALESVILLE — The G-E-T High School football team’s physicality proved to be too much for Wisconsin Dells to handle on Friday night. The Red Hawks, behind their powerful offensive line, won for the third time this season by beating Wisconsin Dells 68-13 in a Homecoming game.
G-E-T’s offensive line continually opened gaping holes for running backs Bryce Burns and Luke Vance to blast through. Both Burns and Vance were ecstatic about the its play after the game.
“That’s all on our line right there,” Burns said. “Our running backs are good just because our line is good.”
Vance and Burns were unstoppable all night long. Vance provided more speed while Burns seemed to power through defenders. Both players had a 55-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Vance’s 55-yarder struck like lightning, but Burns’ was highlighted by an authoritative stiff-arm around the 10-yard line that put a defender on his back.
Vance had a breakout performance, but attributes none of it to the fact that Friday was his birthday. He rushed the ball 11 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns.
Burns was not to be outdone, however. He rushed the ball 13 times for 212 yards and two scores. He also added a highlight reel 33-yard catch late in the first quarter to set up a touchdown on the next play.
The Red Hawks were stingy on defense as well. They forced one fumble, stripped and recovered by Burns, added two interceptions and held Wisconsin Dells to 148 yards of total offense. The defensive philosophy is simple for G-E-T.
“Get to the ball,” Vance said. “That’s it.”
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
The junior was flying around the field all night long, chasing the ball and covering quick wide receivers.
The defense executed that simplistic game plan with tenacity. It pressured Wisconsin Dells quarterback Barrett Witt all night, chasing him out of the pocket regularly. The Red Hawks tackled in swarms and gave the Chiefs very little room to breathe. However, G-E-T head coach Jon Steffenhagen felt there was still room for improvement.
“We just thought ‘Let’s make him uncomfortable.’” he said. “I think we did a little bit of that, but we didn’t execute as well as I wish we would have.”
Although he saw room for improvement on defense, Steffenhagen had high praise for Vance, who hadn’t played much varsity football before this season and is finding his groove.
“He’s starting to know when to make the break for it and when to stay put, and that’s good,” Steffenhagen said.
G-E-T put up an impressive 575 yards of total offense, but its schedule promises to get tougher with each passing week. The Red Hawks will have to continue to play stingy defense and push teams around on offense if they want to compete for a conference championship in their newly realigned conference.