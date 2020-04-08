High school football: Eli King scores offer from Iowa State

In what should be a continuing trend for the next year, Caledonia High School sophomore Eli King has received another option for his future athletic career.
King, who already held scholarship offers from the University of Minnesota and University of Iowa football programs, can add Iowa State University to that list.
The 6-foot-3 wide receiver also has a scholarship offer from the Northern Iowa University basketball program.
“It’s really nice, and it’s kind of a surprise with it being the first time they’ve called,” said King, who hasn’t attended any camps in Ames, Iowa, or met with coaches. “It feel really good to get calls like this.”
King caught 50 passes for 958 yards and 21 touchdowns in helping the Warriors (14-0) build their winning streak to 68 straight games while winning five consecutive MSHSL Class AA championships.
He also returned three kickoffs for touchdowns and three punts for touchdowns while showing off the athleticism that has both Division I football and basketball programs vying for his services.
“They’d sent a letter or two through the mail, but that’s it before this,” King said of Iowa State coaches. “They watched my highlight tapes for football and basketball, and I guess they really liked those.”
The summer months are suddenly a mess for camps, and recruits will receive fewer in-person opportunities to show coaches what they can bring to the table.
King said he still hopes to get to Ames, Iowa City and Minneapolis at some point, but his focus once restrictions are lifted will be with his AAU basketball team, D1 Minnesota. He averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the top-ranked Warriors (28-1), who qualified for the state tournament before the season was canceled, and has already topped 1,000 career points.
He is also very clear in his interest in both sports. King hasn’t decided which he’ll pursue once he is finished at Caledonia and will go with whichever situation can make him the happiest.
“I’m still open to everything for sure,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to seeing what happens the next couple years and see which one I enjoy more. I love playing both (sports) a lot, so we’ll just have to see.”
While King has been a wide receiver the last two seasons, his previous position was quarterback. Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte said the coaching staff hasn’t yet figured out where their star player will line up in the fall.
Owen King and Noah King — Eli’s older brothers — were the Warriors’ previous two starting quarterbacks.
King said this offer came from ISU wide receivers coach Nate Scheelhaase. Brad King said head coach P.J. Fleck made the offer for the Gophers and assistant Tim Polasek made the call for the Hawkeyes.
Both Minnesota and Iowa have previous ties to Caledonia players. Defensive lineman Karl Klug played for the Hawkeyes, and wide receiver Isaac Fruechte for the Gophers.
The Cyclones were 7-6 last season and lost a 33-9 decision to Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl. Iowa State quarterbacks passed for more than 311 yards per game.
