High school football: Caledonia's Eli King gets offer from Notre Dame

Caledonia High School sophomore Eli King made a very big addition to his list of future possibilities today after receiving a football scholarship offer from the University of Notre Dame.

King, a 6-foot-3 wide receiver, has previous football offers from Minnesota, Iowa and Iowa State and a basketball offer from Northern Iowa.

King caught 50 passes for 958 yards and scored 21 touchdowns last season as the Warriors won their fifth straight MSHSL Class AA state championship and ran their nation-best current winning streak to 68 games.

King could return to that position as a junior or take over for graduated brother Noah as the team's quarterback. He had 11 catches for 238 yards and six touchdowns, rushed for a 15-yard score, had two interceptions and returned a punt for a touchdown during three state-tournament games.

