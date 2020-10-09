High school football: Caledonia ready for more challenges

Caledonia meets its old rival at 7 p.m. Saturday to begin the delayed season amid all of the usual expectations that come with a team that owns the country’s longest active winning streak at 68 games.

“The kids are focused and doing the best they can with the situation,” Fruechte said. “It’s just very nice to be able to be putting in offense, defense and special teams game plans to be honest.”

Fruechte once again has the luxury of a roster loaded with talent with which to do those things.

Junior quarterback Eli King, who played wide receiver the past two seasons, tops the list in terms of explosiveness. King has eight Division I scholarship offers — Notre Dame, Iowa, Minnesota and Penn State among them — as a receiver and could catch some passes while starting to throw them for the first time.

King caught 50 passes for 958 yards and 21 touchdowns as a sophomore. He also returned three kickoffs for touchdowns and three punts for touchdowns.

King had three catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns, a punt return for a touchdown and two interceptions as the Warriors beat Minneapolis North 26-0 for the state title in 2019.