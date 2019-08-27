{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS FOOTBALL POLL

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, and total, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division

Enrollment 900 and up

School;Record;Points

1. Muskego (7);1-0;79

2. Kimberly;1-0;54

3. Waunakee;1-0;51

4. Bay Port (1);1-0;50

5. Fond du Lac;1-0;40

6. Mequon Homestead;1-0;33

t7. Marquette Uni.;0-1;25

t7. Brookfield Cen.;1-0;25

9. Madison Mem.;1-0;21

10. Hartland Arrowhead;1-0;13

Others receiving votes: La Crosse Central 10. Brookfield East 7. Verona Area 7. West De Pere 5. Franklin 4. Onalaska 4. Holmen 3. DeForest 3. Waterford 2. Waukesha West 1. Appleton North 1. Eau Claire Memorial 1. Menomonie 1.

Medium Division

Enrollment 301-899

School;Record;Points

1. Waukesha Cath. Mem. (6);1-0;78

2. Racine St. Cat's (2);1-0;61

t3. New Berlin Eis.;1-0;42

t3. Lake Country Luth.;1-0;42

5. St. Croix Central;1-0;39

6. Wrightstown;1-0;32

7. Stratford;1-0;27

8. Grafton;1-0;22

9. GB Notre Dame;1-0;18

t10. Freedom;1-0;15

t10. New Berlin West;1-0;15

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 11. Amherst 9. Edgerton 8. Sparta 6. Reedsburg 4. Cedar Grove-Belgium 3. Kiel 3. Appleton Xavier 2. River Valley 2. Lodi 1.

Small Division

Enrollment 300 and lower

School;Record;Points

1. Racine Luth. (4);1-0;70

2. Black Hawk (1);1-0;62

3. Edgar;1-0;55

4. Bangor (1);1-0;50

5. EC Regis;1-0;46

t6. Mineral Point;1-0;36

t6. St. Mary's Springs (2);0-1;36

8. Hilbert;1-0;22

t9. Johnson Creek;1-0;16

t9 Lancaster;1-0;16

Others receiving votes: Grantsburg 6. Greendale Martin Luther 6. Abbotsford 5. Colby 4. Manitowoc Roncalli 4. Potosi 3. Wauzeka-Steuben 1. Almond-Bancroft 1. Iola-Scandinavia 1.

