Peter Kuklinski's legacy to live on

He spent two years as the teaching pro at the Medinah Country Club near Chicago. Three members of the Medinah Country Club sponsored Kuklinski on the Professional Golfers Association Tour for two years. Golf took him and and his wife, Darlene, across North America as he played in multiple PGA events — The Byron Nelson, Doral, Bing Crosby, etc. He also played on the Caribbean Tour.

Following the tour, Kuklinski moved to Jacksonville, Illinois, where he was the golf professional, and the last 10 years, he was both the golf pro and general manager, retiring after 25 years of service.

Pete is a life member of the PGA Half Century Club, which recognizes individuals who have been Professional Golfers Association members for 50 years or more.

But when he came back home to Winona in 1995, he started to supplant his legacy. He taught golf at Cedar Valley while assisting the junior golf program at Westfield and was the assistant coach of the Winona State University women’s golf team.

Kuklinski’s ability to share and teach his first true love resulted in many youth — such as Turner — to fall in love with the game. That type of impact lasts a lifetime.