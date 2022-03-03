Outdoors Commentary: Local guys loves 'crazy canoeing races'

Judson Steinback’s 40-year life journey has left him with experiences beyond imaginable — some challenging, some heartbreaking, some beyond words.

And that’s before we introduce one of his extreme passions — canoe racing.

When I was given a story tip about a guy who does “crazy canoeing races,” I had no idea what to expect. Did this guy buzz up and down the Mississippi? Did he rule the infamous Coon Creek Canoe Races? Did he cruise the Root River near Lanesboro, Minn., with unseen swiftness?

Well, he lives on the Mississippi River near Isle La Plume and does indeed canoe on the river, as well as Swift Creek until it freezes, but only for training. This man, along with two others, owns Coulee Region Ecoscapes in La Crosse. It’s far from the landscape company he started out of the back of his Subaru Outback, as the 11-year-old company now features 20-some part-time employees and is based entirely on sustainability.

“Every single decision we make in our company is based on sustainability. It defines who we are and who we were,” Steinback said, passion flowing with each word. “We are creating spaces in the community that ecologically function to remove pollution from storm water runoff, food for pollinator species, and reduce the heat island effect of urban areas.”

OK, this helps explain a little bit about how passionate Steinback is and why his life path has taken some of the twists and turns it has. But how, or why, did this man — who also has played in a number of folkstyle bands as well as led and taught at folkstyle festivals — get into ultra-competitive canoe racing?

So competitive, in fact, that he is currently in Belize competing in the 25th annual La Ruta Maya Belize River Challenge (March 4-7), a wildly popular 175-mile canoe race that is the longest of its kind in Central America.

“I have always really enjoyed competition. I have always loved the feeling of suffering in a really hard event, and finishing it, the whole process,” Steinback said. “Some people like it afterward. I like it beforehand because of the training, the strategy, the technique. And even out there suffering the whole time, even that part I like.

“And the sport of canoe racing is incredibly social. It is one of the coolest cultures in a sport I have ever been a part of.”

Steinback, who competed in around 10 races in 2021 — the shortest being 7 miles and the longest 120 — has been racing for more than 20 years. His first race was actually part of a triathlon near La Farge — the Dam Challenge in the Kickapoo River Valley, where it was a canoe, run, bike event.

Fast-forward 21 years, and he and his 70-year-old father, Jeff Steinback, have competed in a number of races, including setting a course record in a race in St. Charles, Mo. — the Mean Lamine, a 14-mile up-and-back event — last summer.

“We also won the Wisconsin River Race, from Spring Green to Muscoda,” Judson said. “My dad, we used to fish together all the time and he would often row me around. I did one race (with someone else), and all it felt like was there was an anchor in the back. I told my dad, and he said, ‘Let’s figure this out.’ My dad is a former Division I gymnast, a Golden Gloves fighter. He has unbelievable determination and strength.”

Steinback said he thoroughly enjoys competitive canoeing with his father, although there is not a lot of chit-chat or father-son bonding talk during the event.

“It is very communicative because you are constantly calling signals out. You have a person in the stern, and need to tell them when to cease stroking,” Steinback said. “Switches will happen every three strokes over as much as 20 strokes. You are constantly talking — whether it is something going on in the river or move over a little bit. There is a lot of communication. You’re not telling stories and chatting.”

Steinback has competed in tandem races with other partners, too, including the 2021 AuSable River Canoe Marathon, a 120-mile race that started on a Saturday in Grayling, Mich., and ended on a Sunday in Oscoda, Mich.

His teammate for this event was Dan Goltz of Westby.

“This year was my 40th birthday and his 50th. This has been a bucket list item of mine,” Steinback said. “It is the first time we had done this. There are some super nice guys and incredible athletes out there, but not that many people you would want to spend that much time with or interact with. You want to be with someone you like.”

Let’s just say that Steinback and Goltz must have been a good fit as they placed 31st out of 83 teams that finished. Their time of 15 hours, 30 minutes, was about 96 minutes behind the winners.

“You are sprinting down the streets with your canoe over your head, and jump into the river. You literally jump into the river,” Steinback said. “It is absolute pandemonium. There are around 100 boats, and everybody is sprinting to the river. You jump in and paddle 120 miles to Lake Huron.”

Considered a “pro race,” the AuSable River starts as a “shallow, rocky, river that is quite twisty and windy,” Steinback said, then turns into mild but fast-moving sections that flows through a series of five reservoirs.

“You go through a series of reservoirs, they call them ponds. We call them flowages (around here). The first of those is at the 40-mile mark,” Steinback said. “After that, a dam, portage around the dam, get back in the river, then another pond or flowage.

“The last 10 or 11 miles from the end, the last stretch is pretty quick moving and takes you to Lake Huron. This year there was a full moon and it was totally stunning and breathtakingly beautiful.”

Steinback was able to enjoy the moment despite enduring more than 15 consecutive hours sitting in the same position in a canoe that he and Goltz were constantly paddling.

“I remember telling Dan around the six- or seven-hour mark that I am not going to be able to use my hands for 10 days after this,” Steinback said. “The reality is they (races) are all hard. If you are not tired, you are doing something wrong.”

The muscles most of us think would be extremely sore – shoulders, arms, hands – is not necessarily true, Steinback said.

“You apply power from your legs and the paddle, moving the boat through the water. You don’t want that paddle to move; you propel the boat forward as if it (paddle) is a fixed pole,” Steinback said. “It is amazing how much stronger your legs are than your arms.

You want to be using the muscles that are going to give the most bang for your buck.

“That is why, for me, my legs are more sore than my shoulders and arms. And your core is just annihilated; you can’t even laugh (after a race).”

Steinback has dealt with pain before, but none matches the depth of the pain he felt when his daughter, Julia, was diagnosed with cancer while in first grade. In his 10th year of teaching at the time, he quit his job in order to take care of her. After three long years of treatment, Julia, now 12, was able to make a full recovery and is now cancer-free.

He also has another daughter, Jayda, 9.

Maybe that is where some of his all-out passion for canoeing, for landscape designing, for folkstyle music, comes from. He’s seen how precious life is, and understands how quickly it can change.

So when Julia wanted to enter a race with her dad last summer, Judd was all-in — if she was.

“She told me she wanted to do a race with me. I told her we are going to have to practice together and work together as a team, practice strokes and switching sides,” Steinback said. “The race (they were in), one of the most challenging things is going down the river five miles, then back up. I had her in the front with 60 pounds of rice because she is so little. When we approached the buoy turn, we had some guys right with us. I told her, ‘Now is our time to drop these guys.’ We approached the buoy and she did the most beautiful crossover stroke.

“She did it flawlessly, and we took off and left them behind. She was so unbelievably proud of herself. So was I.”

Now you know a little more about a man who grew up in the northern suburbs of Chicago, then became intrigued about the Driftless Region after a Coon Valley fishing guide put on fly-fishing seminar near his home when he was 13. Steinback vowed to check out the area, and came to La Crosse to attend UW-La Crosse.

More than 22 years later, he’s still here. And he’s not going anywhere — unless it’s for a canoe race, that is.

ANY IDEAS? I’m always open for ideas, as the outdoor community is full of interesting people who do fascinating things. I just need help finding them. It can be someone who is into canoeing, trapping, hunting, fishing, skiing or runs ultramarathons. If you know of someone, send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0