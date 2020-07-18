Mississippi Thunder Speedway | Dustin Sorensen wins Modified feature at Karl Fenske Memorial Race

Just two weeks after securing a $5,000 purse thanks to a win at Night 2 of the Rivercity Rumble on July 3, Rochester native Dustin Sorensen once again left Mississippi Thunder Speedway with a significant amount of money by winning the Modified Feature Friday night at the Inaugural Karl Fenske Memorial Race.
Sorensen started in the poll position before holding off Happy, Texas, racer Rodney Sanders to take home the $5,299 winner’s payout. The payout was originally $1,999 before many donated in honor of Fenske, who was a longtime racer and advocator for the sport in the area before he passed away last July at the age of 63.
Cory Crapser, Lucas Schott and A.J. Diemel rounded out the top-five in the 24-car Modified feature.
Shaun Walski won the B-Mods feature, holding off Parker Hale and Ryan Olson. Hale still holds the season points lead with 893 points thanks to five wins and 11 top five finishes in 11 features. Walski is in second with 855 followed by Rochester’s Eric Thill with 817.
Cochrane native Lance Hofer continues to dominate in the Late Model division, securing his sixth victory in seven Late Model races this season on Friday. Buffalo City’s Shaun Mann and Rushford’s Alex Williamson finished second and third, respectively. Williamson is second in points with 533 followed by Mann (526). Hofer leads with 578 season points.
Caledonia’s Levi Sand notched his first ever feature victory, winning the Hobby Stocks feature in the 21-car field.
