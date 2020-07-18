Mississippi Thunder Speedway | Dustin Sorensen wins Modified feature at Karl Fenske Memorial Race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just two weeks after securing a $5,000 purse thanks to a win at Night 2 of the Rivercity Rumble on July 3, Rochester native Dustin Sorensen once again left Mississippi Thunder Speedway with a significant amount of money by winning the Modified Feature Friday night at the Inaugural Karl Fenske Memorial Race.

Sorensen started in the poll position before holding off Happy, Texas, racer Rodney Sanders to take home the $5,299 winner’s payout. The payout was originally $1,999 before many donated in honor of Fenske, who was a longtime racer and advocator for the sport in the area before he passed away last July at the age of 63.

Cory Crapser, Lucas Schott and A.J. Diemel rounded out the top-five in the 24-car Modified feature.

Shaun Walski won the B-Mods feature, holding off Parker Hale and Ryan Olson. Hale still holds the season points lead with 893 points thanks to five wins and 11 top five finishes in 11 features. Walski is in second with 855 followed by Rochester’s Eric Thill with 817.