Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Chris Madden wins Saturday's World of Outlaws Dairyland Showdown feature

"I needed to keep the lead in the beginning of the race," Sheppard said. "He got past us there early and was able to hold everybody off. I think we had a fast car and one that was capable of winning the race. We were a little bit free there in the middle parts of the race, and I don't know if that was just me or not.

"I think that the biggest difference was needed to keep the lead early in the race and it got top dominate. I was a little bit free to really run up on those guys. I could run up on them and then I was loose and just couldn't get a good enough run to pass those guys. He did a great job. It was a fun race. It's really a fun race track. They do a good job here working on this track."

Bobby Pierce, who had the fastest qualifying lap of the day, worked his way up to third with under 10 laps to go and looked poised to put the pressure on Madden. But he collided with the wall on turn one and needed to be towed off with four laps to go. Gustin and Sheppard did put pressure on Madden, but the Gray Court, South Carolina native had the answer.

"I knew them guys were going to be there," Madden said. "I watched them all weekend. I just knew I had to hit my marks and put my elbows up and do the best that I could do."