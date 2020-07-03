Auto Racing: Winona's Jake Timm wins Modified Feature on Night 1 of the Rivercity Rumble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOUNTAIN CITY — Jake Timm finally was able to capture that elusive Rivercity Rumble feature win.

The 23-year-old Winona native took advantage of his starting spot on top of the pole and never looked back, holding off Jacob Bleess and John Doelle to win the 25-lap Modified Feature at the first night of the 12th annual Rivercity Rumble Thursday night at Mississippi Thunder Speedway. Fellow Winona native Josh Angst and Rochester’s Dustin Sorenson rounded out the top five for the 24-car field.

The second night of the Rivercity Rumble starts at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Late Model, Modifieds, B-Mods and Hobby Stocks are scheduled to race.

Timm was close last year, having led the first 20 laps before blowing a tire that knocked him out of the race. He said during the week that the Rivercity Rumble is always one him and his team look forward to.

“It’s a race that I’ve wanted to win for a long time, and last year we got really close,” Timm said. “The luck just went South for us.”

Timm was confident with himself throughout the race, but did admit he was a bit worried when the caution flag came up on lap 19.