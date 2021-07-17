Auto Racing: Snow wins Mississippi Thunder Speedway's first micro sprint feature

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Joe Snow won Mississippi Thunder Speedway's first ever Micro Sprint Division feature as part of an action packed Friday night of racing.

The Zimmerman, Minn. native won his heat before edging Noah Berglund to take home first place.

Kory Ressie of Alma, Wis. won his first career Late Model feature, beating out Cochrane's Matt LaDuke — who started on the poll. Jim Chisholm won the B-Mod feature, edging track regulars Ryan Olson and Parker Hale.

The Osage, Iowa native notched his second consecutive feature win at MTS this summer after he won the previous weekend on July 9. Chisholm won a B-Mods national title last year and has already racked up nine feature wins this summer.

La Crosse's Steve Dwyer won the hobby stock feature for his third feature win of the summer.

Brandon Gleiter finished up the night with a win in the Hornets feature.

Racing action returns July 23 with front gates opening at 5:15 p.m. with racing set for 7:15. The Speedway is also still taking donations for the second annual K-Town Klash Casey Knutson Memorial Race for July 30.

