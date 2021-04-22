Auto Racing: New look Mississippi Thunder Speedway primed to build off record year

The purse for that two-day event? An eye-popping $160,000.

For Timm and company, it’s a testament to how the track has become one of the premier destinations for the sport.

“It’s a big undertaking, obviously it’s a huge risk,” Timm said. “Anytime you’re making that kind of a payout, there’s a lot of risk involved. It’s been a dream of mine, since we bought it, to be able to bring that kind of a sporting event to this area. It’s taken, this is my 13th year, the entire time to get the facility and get the reputation that’s needed for a touring series of this size and magnitude to be willing to take a chance and have an event at our place.

“… It’s kind of humbling. It’s an honor that they have enough faith in us to bring their series here, because they have a certain level of showmanship that they like to put on. It’s a sense of accomplishment for Tyrone and myself to get to that level.”

Tickets can be bought up until May 1 and ordered at mississippithunder.com.

The hope is that the event will be such a success that the World of Outlaws will continue to come back and make it a yearly tradition. A big boost for not only the track, but for the community as well.

“It’s one of the series that comes here that you have actually have people doing this for a living,” Timm said. “It has big corporate sponsorship. Some of their events are broadcast live on CBS. The natural next step for us is to put on an event that they look at next year and say, ‘You know what, this is one we want to have on TV.’ For this area to get national television exposure, because of our facility, I think would be pretty cool.”

